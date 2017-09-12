Church Demands Open Borders for Europe: ‘Charity Knows No Boundaries’

The German church has stepped up criticism of government and EU migration policies, with senior figures stating that Europe “has room for more refugees”.

“Charity knows no boundaries,” said the president of the Rhineland’s Evangelical Church, Manfred Rekowski, demanding a system which would distribute migrants throughout Europe, along with a much more liberal approach to family reunification.

“A policy of isolation and exclusion is not a solution, not viewed from a humanitarian perspective, nor one of human rights, and not from a political perspective either,” he toldthe Cologne City Gazette on Saturday. – READ MORE