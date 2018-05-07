Chuck Todd To Avenatti: ‘Are You Trying To Win A Case Or Take Down A President?’ (VIDEO)

NBC’s Chuck Todd questioned Michael Avenatti about his motives with the Stormy Daniels case during a Sunday interview on “Meet the Press.”

Todd began the interview by asking Avenatti to explain why the American people should care about his case against the president, noting that Daniels has already told her story during an interview with “60 Minutes.” – READ MORE

