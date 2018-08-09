Chuck Todd thinks Dems could gain ’40 to 60′ seats in midterms

NBC’s Chuck Todd said Wednesday that Democrats could gain “40 to 60 seats” in the House this November if they have a performance like the one they had in Ohio’s special election.

“This is why Democrats are now heavy favorites to take control of the House,” Todd, the host of “Meet The Press,” said on “Today.” “I think the question is, really, the size. Is it 30 seats, 40 seats, 50 seats? They have a night like this, like they did in Ohio, they could win 40 to 60 seats.”

His comments come as Republican candidate Troy Balderson holds a slim lead over Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th District — a district that President Trump won by more than 10 points in the 2016 presidential election.

To back his assessment, Todd noted that Republicans spent more than $3 million on this race and deployed Trump to the state to help energize Balderson’s election effort. – READ MORE

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of “dehumanizing” the press and added it made violence against the press “easier to rationalize for some.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said, “It is not my point of view. I see the media — the press every day in the capitol walking through to my office, to the floor, lots of questions. Generally really good questions. I do think there’s so much news out there it’s harder to focus in if you’re a part of the media than it may have been at one time. And if you watch TV every day, you could find some things that you — on various news channels you found objectionable and probably not to be true. At the president’s rallies, people seem to respond to that.”

Todd said, “But at some point, calling — when you call a group of people you otherize them the way he’s doing with the press, calling them sick, sort of dehumanizing them, it makes violence against the press easier to rationalize for some. That’s the concern that many news organizations have right now.” – READ MORE

