Chuck Todd Spoke More Words at Debate than 7 Democrat Candidates

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd managed to speak more words during Wednesday night’s Democrat debate than seven of the actual candidates.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that while all ten candidates were on the stage for the full two hours, Todd managed to top seven of them during his single hour of moderating.

FiveThirtyEight, who originally did the word count, adds that Todd’s 1633 word count is only four fewer words than that of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):View image on Twitter

Cory Booker spoke the most words tonight.

Beto O’Rourke was second.

Elizabeth Warren was third.

Chuck Todd, one of the debate’s moderators, spoke just 4 words less than Warren and more words than 7 of the candidates on stage. https://t.co/01rAtNoxua pic.twitter.com/JKixEyiHAb — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) June 27, 2019

What's more, Todd blew away his moderation competition. His co-moderator for the hour, MSNBC's chief Russia Collusion Hoaxstress, Rachel Maddow, came in ninth and only topped three candidates with 1163 words.