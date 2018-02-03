Chuck Todd Derides Trump’s ‘Friendly Media Outlets,’ ‘Kool-Aid Orbit’ (VIDEO)

Minutes after the White House and congressional Republicans released the much-anticipated FISA memo detailing allegations of political bias in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd took to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports to denounce the move and media competitors who got the scoop first.

“Well, I have to say, the House Republican Intel folks are actually making their partisan case look even worse right now, because they are releasing excerpts of the memo already to friendly media outlets, almost trying to build a narrative and control the headlines, the early headlines, and create this sort of, you know, help feed a feeding frenzy,” Todd whined.– READ MORE

On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FISA court is the same court that approved the surveillance on Trump associates.

Boasberg refused to release the documents on the basis they were still being used by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of the alleged Russian collusion with Trump associates.

The judge ruled, “the Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public.” – READ MORE

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Your signature is on ALL the FISA applications, bro. You hired Steele to fabricate Intel to use as a basis to obtain the phony Warrants & NEVER DISCLOSED the source was a paid operative by the FBI. You’re cooked. https://t.co/yC9DfyxAce — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018