Chuck Schumer Supports Slavery Reparations Bill, Rips McConnell

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer jumped on the slavery reparations bandwagon, telling reporters that he supported a bill that would establish a commission to study slavery reparation proposals for black Americans.

According to Axios, Schumer took a vicious swipe at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who opposes reparations, snapping, “What McConnell said was just preposterous and that’s why I’m supporting this legislation. In his actions as Majority Leader, he’s done nothing to combat bigotry.”

Schumer continued, “I’ve always believed racism is the poison of America … The legacy of slavery and Jim Crow is still with us and that’s why we need to do a lot more.”

The bill, H.R 40, states, “To address the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States and the 13 American colonies between 1619 and 1865 and to establish a commission to study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery, its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African-Americans, and the impact of these forces on living African-Americans, to make recommendations to the Congress on appropriate remedies, and for other purposes.” – READ MORE

