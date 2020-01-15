Chuck Schumer Says Bolton Should Be Subpoenaed in Senate Impeachment Trial (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon be hearing the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the upper chamber and, though Republicans control much of the outline of the trial, Schumer has been vocal in his calls for former White House aide John Bolton to testify.

During a recent press conference, Schumer repeated his position, saying, “No trial will be a fair trial without witnesses and documents and John Bolton is a key witness and so he should be subpoenaed.”

He continued, “If is subpoenaed, executive privilege won’t stop him. They tried to invoke executive privilege against Fiona Hill, they tried to invoke executive privilege against William Taylor, they tried to invoke executive privilege against — but since they wanted to go ahead and testify, they did. Bolton could do just the same.” – READ MORE

