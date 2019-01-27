Chuck Schumer on Shutdown Deal: Democrats Still ‘Firmly Against the Wall’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer On Friday Chided President Donald Trump In His Remarks Regarding A Bipartisan Temporary Agreement To Reopen The Government, Saying That Democrats Remain “firmly Against” A Southern U.s. Border Wall.

“The American people do not like it when you throw a wrench into the lives of government workers over an unrelated political dispute,” Schumer said in a Capitol Hill press conference. “Working people throughout America empathized with the federal workers and were aghast at what the president was doing to them. Hopefully, now the president has learned his lesson. Now, once the president signs the continuing resolution, we in Congress will roll up our sleeves and try to find some agreement on border security.”

“Today the president will sign the bill to reopen the government along the outlines of what we have proposed and hopefully it means a lesson learned for the White House and for many of our Republican colleagues: Shutting down the government over a policy difference is self-defeating,” the New York Democrat said, later adding that “Democrats are firmly against the wall.” – READ MORE