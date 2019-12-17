Chuck Schumer Issues List Of Democrat Demands For Senate Impeachment Trial, Gets Wrecked

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), apparently under the impression that he controls the Senate and can dictate the parameters of President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, issued a list of Democrat “demands” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other leading Republicans, outlining witnesses, evidence, and testimony he would like presented, as well as proposed timeline for proceedings.

Schumer sent the three-page letter to McConnell late Sunday, ostensibly to maximize visibility and capture headlines Monday morning, and to coincide with an appearance on CNN.

In his remarks, Schumer called the impeachment trial a “bipartisan” effort and suggested that Republicans and Democrats should work together for a mutually beneficial trial scenario.

(…)

Schumer probably won’t get what he wants, regardless. The Senate will decide whether they want to call witnesses in a floor vote, and McConnell was clear — he will take direction on the issue from the White House counsel, not from the opposition.

There will "be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this," McConnell told Fox News last week. "Everything I do during this, I will be coordinating with White House counsel."