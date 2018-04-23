Chuck Schumer: I’m closer to Trump than Obama on trade with China

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believes he’s more closely aligned to President Trump’s position on trade with China than he was with former President Barack Obama.

“I’m closer to him on trade than I was to either Obama, a Democrat, or Bush, a Republican, because we’ve got to get tougher on China,” Schumer said Sunday during an interview with “The Cats Roundtable” on New York’s AM 970 radio station.

“They take advantage of American workers, of American wealth, of American companies regularly. I called them rapacious. If we were to squeeze China on trade, we might get somewhere on North Korea,” Schumer continued.

The White House revealed on April 5 Trump has asked his U.S. trade representative to evaluate the need for tariffs on an additional $100 billion of Chinese goods, after announcing the U.S. would pursue tariffs on $50 billion worth of products from China. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1