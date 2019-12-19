Chuck Schumer Claims He Will Be an ‘Impartial Juror’ in Senate Impeachment Trial

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) claimed Tuesday afternoon to be an “impartial juror” after a reporter asked him whether he and fellow Democrats could live up to the standard they had set for Republicans.

Schumer, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), and other Democrats accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republicans of violating their duty to act as impartial jurors during an anticipated trial for President Donald Trump in the Senate. The House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment Wednesday.

Democrats, and the media, have claimed that Republicans have already prejudged the outcome of the trial — though most Democrats have also stated their conclusions. Every Senate Democrat running for president has declared that Trump should be impeached (many of them months ago), and most have also said they would vote to remove him.

Schumer insists that McConnell allow new witnesses to be called in the Senate, accusing Republicans of a “cover-up” if they refuse. A reporter at Schumer’s press conference Tuesday in the Capitol then asked the key question – READ MORE