True Pundit

Politics

Chuck Schumer Celebrates Abortion On Independence Day

Posted on by
Share:

While Americans were celebrating Independence Day thanking God for their freedoms and their prosperity, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took the opportunity to reflect upon abortion.

“Today, I am celebrating the FREEDOM of women to make their own health care decisions, as established by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade,” tweeted Schumer. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Chuck Schumer Celebrates Abortion On Independence Day
Chuck Schumer Celebrates Abortion On Independence Day

While Americans were celebrating Independence Day thanking God for their freedoms and their prosperity, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took the opportunity to reflect upon abortion.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:
'); }