Chuck Schumer Celebrates Abortion On Independence Day
While Americans were celebrating Independence Day thanking God for their freedoms and their prosperity, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took the opportunity to reflect upon abortion.
Today, I am celebrating the FREEDOM of women to make their own health care decisions, as established by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 4, 2018
“Today, I am celebrating the FREEDOM of women to make their own health care decisions, as established by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade,” tweeted Schumer. – READ MORE
