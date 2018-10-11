CHUCK GRASSLEY: DEMS WERE STILL ‘DIGGING’ FOR REASON TO DISQUALIFY KAVANAUGH ON DAY OF CONFIRMATION VOTE (VIDEO)

Democrats never stopped “digging” for a reason to disqualify Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from the position, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Tuesday evening.

“Even on the day that [Kavanaugh] was going to be voted to the Supreme Court, there were still people digging around to find some reason that this guy shouldn’t be on the court,” Grassley told Fox News.

The Iowa Republican also said he hopes Kavanaugh's critics do not try to impeach the justice.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) promised to raise $3 million to support Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to counteract anger over her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m going to help raise $3 million to match that,” Grassley told Martha MacCallum during an interview on Fox News Tuesday, when asked what he thought of a fundraising effort against Collins in Maine that has raked in about $3 million.

Collins has come under fire from many on the left for supporting Kavanaugh in a narrow confirmation vote. He was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and other women.