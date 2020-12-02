Christmas canceled? Dr. Fauci says COVID surge means Christmas won’t be ‘any different’ than Thanksgiving

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, if the trajectory of coronavirus cases continues to surge, then Americans should skip their Christmas celebrations this year.

“If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,” Fauci told USA Today.

In fact, Fauci said his family has already scrapped their Christmas plans.

“For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021,” he said.

“Let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe,” Fauci added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --