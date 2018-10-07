Christine Blasey Ford Will Not Pursue Further Action Against Brett Kavanaugh

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say she will not take steps to pursue further action against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her when they were both minors.

Ford’s attorney Debra Katz told CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday that her client will not seek Kavanaugh’s impeachment should he be confirmed to the Supreme Court. She also indicated her client does not regret coming forward with her allegations, which have not been corroborated. Bash had asked Katz and Ford’s other attorney, Lisa Banks, whether Ford would seek to have Kavanaugh impeached if Democrats regain control of the Senate after the midterm elections.

“Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort,” Katz said. “What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI and that’s what she sought to do here.”

“I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” Banks said. “And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets.” – READ MORE

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have been spreading “lies” to undermine their client’s credibility when it comes to her claims that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

NEW statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team pic.twitter.com/kf3K6utsoe — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 6, 2018

In a statement sent to senators, Ford’s attorneys Lisa Banks, Michael Bromwich, and Debra Katz presented explanations for what they called “numerous false claims” that have been repeated in recent weeks.

The attorneys began by saying the FBI investigation into Ford’s allegations was “not a meaningful investigation in any sense of the word” because the bureau did not interview Kavanaugh or Ford, both of whom had already been interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford’s legal team said that if she had been questioned by the FBI, she would have answered questions not asked during the Senate hearing and would have provided her therapist’s notes and the phone she used to correspond with a Washington Post reporter about the alleged assault.- READ MORE