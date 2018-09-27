Christine Blasey Ford Cashes In BIG On DEM-Controlled GoFundMe After Testimony

For the latest coverage and analysis, follow our live briefing.

A GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of Christine Blasey Ford drew more than $200,000 in donations in the hours immediately after she mentioned it during her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, more money than it had gained in the past eight days.

As of 5 p.m., the campaign “Help Christine Blasey Ford,” one of at least two set up on her behalf, had raised more than $378,000 total — up from $175,000 when the hearing began at 10 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the crowdfunding website.

The GoFundMe campaigns came up after Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor who questioned Dr. Blasey on behalf of Republican members of the committee, asked who had paid for a polygraph examination Dr. Blasey took as part of her sexual assault accusation against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1