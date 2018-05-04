True Pundit

Christians Spend 90 Hours Straight Reading Bible at Capitol to Anyone Who’d Listen

“An extensive new survey of more than 35,000 U.S. adults finds that the percentages who say they believe in God, pray daily and regularly go to church or other religious services all have declined modestly in recent years,” explained Pew Research Center in 2015.

Now, one group is trying to change that. As part of the upcoming National Day of Prayer, an organization is bringing the “good word” to the people by reading every word of the Bible nonstop.

“Established in 1990 by Dr. John Hash and Dr. Corinthia Boone, the U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon brings hundreds of believers to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to read aloud the entire Word of God without commentary over ninety continuous hours,” the organization explained.

“The public reading of God’s Holy Word will call the nation to return to God’s precepts and will lay a solid foundation for the National Day of Prayer,” the group continued. – READ MORE

