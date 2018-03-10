Christians Assaulted By Radical Hindus At Bus Stop In India

Christians found themselves surrounded by a group of Hindu extremists at a bus stop en route to Bettiah, Bihar state in eastern India. They were harassed and two members of the group were assaulted leading to the victims being hospitalized.

On February 26, a group of Christians working with Gospel Echoing Missionary Society (GEMS) were traveling by bus from Bagaha to a campground for prayer. During the bus ride, they began to engage with their fellow passengers in conversation and stated the purpose of their trip. A radical Hindu began to shout obscenities at the Christians and allegedly called a Hindu nationalist group near the next stop.

When the bus stopped in Bettiah, the Christians were swarmed by more than 60 Hindu extremists, who began to shout obscenities and accusations at the passengers, many of whom were women and children.

Pastor Mariosh Joseph told Morning Star News, “It was evident from the mob that it was a pre-planned attack. … There was a media person present to record and publish the entire episode in the media, along with the Hindu extremist mob.”

The Hindu extremists began shouting at the Christians and accusing them of “always converting innocent and poor villagers.” – READ MORE

