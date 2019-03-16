Christchurch Killer: Nation with Closest ‘Values to My Own Is the People’s Republic of China’

The man allegedly responsible for the mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, wrote in his manifesto that the modern political system he most admired was that of communist China.

In a detailed question and answer style manifesto written before the attack that killed 49 people and left dozens of others injured, alleged perpetrator Brenton Tarrant outlined his belief that the white race would eventually disappear as a result of mass immigration from primarily Islamic nations.

While rejecting certain labels including Neo-Nazism, xenophobia, and even Islamaphobia, he does describe himself an ethno-nationalist, a racist, and a fascist, while expressing admiration for the former leader of the British Union of Fascists Sir Oswald Mosley, as well as the current political system in communist China.

“For once, the person that will be called a fascist, is an actual fascist, I am sure the journalists will love that,” he wrote. “I mostly agree with Sir Oswald Mosley’s views and consider myself an eco-fascist. The nation with the closest political and social values to my own is the People’s Republic of China.” – READ MORE