Chrissy Teigen slams ‘wifebot’ Melania Trump in curse-filled tweets over coronavirus response

Share:

Chrissy Teigen unleashed on First Lady Melania Trump over what she suggested has been her lack of response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best s— during these times?” Teigen began a profanity-laced Twitter thread on Tuesday. “I see regular a– awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f— a tennis gazebo is.”

The first lady, who launched her “Be Best” initiative to combat cyberbullying when President Trump took office, tweeted earlier this month about the Tennis Pavillion that was being constructed on the White House grounds. She encouraged her critics to “take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.