Chrissy Teigen slams ‘wifebot’ Melania Trump in curse-filled tweets over coronavirus response

Chrissy Teigen unleashed on First Lady Melania Trump over what she suggested has been her lack of response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best s— during these times?” Teigen began a profanity-laced Twitter thread on Tuesday. “I see regular a– awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f— a tennis gazebo is.”

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

The first lady, who launched her “Be Best” initiative to combat cyberbullying when President Trump took office, tweeted earlier this month about the Tennis Pavillion that was being constructed on the White House grounds. She encouraged her critics to “take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.” – READ MORE

