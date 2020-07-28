Chris Wallace: Trump Took Questions. Biden’s Team Says He’s ‘Not Available’

On Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace, who conducted a frank and tough interview with President Trump that aired last week, stated that the team for former Vice President Joe Biden informed Wallace that Biden was “not available” for Wallace to interview him.

Wallace is tough but fair. And obviously he’s not trying to spin things in favor of Trump, despite his network’s inclinations overall. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 26, 2020

Wallace told Fox News anchor Bret Baier, “The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour; he took all the questions. You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure,” as Forbes reported.

Wallace, who last interviewed Biden all the way back on March 1, concluded, “We’ll keep asking every week.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --