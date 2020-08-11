Chris Wallace Spars With Pelosi Over Coronavirus Relief Negotiations: ‘Didn’t You Mess This One Up?’

President Donald Trump is moving forward with executive orders aimed at providing relief to millions of Americans struggling financially due to the coronavirus outbreak after weeks of negotiations on Capitol Hill stalled.

But Congressional Democrats have balked at his order and argued that they would not provide meaningful aide to Americans.

On Sunday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Congressional Democrats’ unwillingness to compromise.

He said that Pelosi is known as a “master negotiator.” Still, he noted that after talks stalled, the president moved forward with executive orders that left out money for schools, hospitals, and state and local governments. He asked, “Didn’t you mess this one up?”

“You knew that the president was threatening to take this executive action. I understand that you weren’t going to get everything that you wanted — and didn’t get everything you wanted. But should you have cut a deal?” he asked. – READ MORE

