Chris Wallace of Fox News Shocks Viewers with Anti-Trump Diatribe (VIDEO)

Now that anchor Shep Smith has left the Fox News Channel, it seems Chris Wallace is the network’s new anti-Donald Trump mouthpiece.

During an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” on Friday, Wallace blasted pro-Trump Republicans who are complaining about the impeachment inquiry while dismissing concerns from White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Chris Wallace: “If you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process — that’s what Republicans are doing right now.” pic.twitter.com/x8X2ENE4N2 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 25, 2019

Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing this week and are saying the impeachment probe is plagued by a lack of transparency.

“America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith played a clip of Conway on “Fox & Friends” this morning, asking, “Where’s the process?”

Wallace responded to the clip, saying, “My feeling is that if you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process. That’s what Republicans are doing right now.” – READ MORE