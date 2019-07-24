Chris Wallace: Mueller’s Testimony Has Been a ‘Disaster’ for Democrats (VIDEO)

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace eviscerated Robert Mueller for his testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee during the first break in Mueller’s marathon appearance, calling it a “disaster” for Democrats and Mueller’s reputation.

He criticized Mueller for not seeming to have command of the substance of Mueller’s report.

“I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it’s been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller,” Wallace said. “He has seemed very uncertain with his brief, he doesn’t seem to know things that are in the report, he has been attacked a number of times, and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity and the integrity of the investigation.” – READ MORE