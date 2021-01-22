Chris Wallace: Biden Delivered ‘The Best Inaugural Address I Ever Heard,’ Likens It To Sermon

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace gushed over President Joe Biden’s inaugural address Wednesday, going so far as to claim that it was the best one he ever heard.

“I thought it was a great speech,” said the “Fox News Sunday” anchor, who is a registered Democrat. “I have been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy’s ‘ask not’. I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard.”

Wallace went on to praise Biden for being “colored by the emotion” that lingers in the wake of the recent Capitol riot. “There was a mob of thugs, of insurrectionists, of domestic terrorists on the inaugural stand. And Joe Biden was saying that democracy prevailed. We were able to get through that, and he was talking about how we need to get through that in the future if we are going to be a united country.”

Describing it as “part sermon, part pep talk,” Wallace also commended the speech for condemning white supremacy and domestic terrorism.

“It was a call to our better angels,” Wallace continued, using a line from Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address. “A call saying look, we’ve got tremendous challenges, COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together,” he said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --