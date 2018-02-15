Chris Rock: ‘You’d Think Cops Would Occasionally Shoot a White Kid Just to Make It Look Good’

Veteran comedian and actor Chris Rock’s new Netflix stand-up special, Tamborine, debuted on Wednesday and sees the Hollywood director paint police officers as trigger-happy racist killers, claim Donald Trump’s presidency will end with the return of Jesus Christ, and cynically explaining why there will never be gun control in America.

“You would think that cops would occasionally shoot a white kid just to make it look good,” a black t-shirt and jeans-clad Rock belted at his audience in the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “You’d think every couple of months they’d look at their dead nigga calender and go… ‘Oh my God, we’re up to 16! We gotta shoot a white kid quick!’”

An “equal world,” Rock says, would be one where white mothers are mourning their children “standing next to Al Sharpton.” He also noted that calling a police officer who “gun[s] down an innocent black man” a “bad apples” is a “lovely name for a murderer.”

Rock also rationalizes a real-world need for law enforcement:

“On one hand, I’m a black man who’s like, ‘Fuck the police.’ On the other hand, I own property, so when my house gets broken into I’m not calling the Crips.” – READ MORE

