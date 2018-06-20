True Pundit

Chris Pratt at MTV Awards: ‘God Is Real. God Loves You. Believe That, I Do.’ (VIDEO)

Actor Chris Pratt used his platform at this week’s MTV Movie and TV Awards to again affirm his belief and trust in God, an aspect of his life he has frequently referencedthroughout his career.

As Breitbart reported, he was accepting the Generation Award at Monday evening’s ceremony and offered both heartfelt and humorous remarks as an “elder” speaking to the next generation.

“This being the Generation Award I am going to cut to the chase and speak to you, the next generation,” Pratt said. “I accept the responsibility as your elder, so listen up. Number one: Breathe. If you don’t you’ll suffocate.”

The list that followed included nine tips that varied widely in tone but included several references to faith.

“You have a soul,” he said. “Be careful with it.” – READ MORE

