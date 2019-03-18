Chris Murphy: ‘No One Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle’ for Home Defense

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is pushing a ban on AR-15s and similar firearms under the guise that “no one needs a semiautomatic rifle” for home defense.

Of course, homeowners who face criminals that are armed with semiautomatic rifles might beg to differ.

Nobody needs an AR-15 to hunt.



Nobody needs a semi-automatic rifle to defend their home.



But mass shooters NEED these weapons in order to murder as many people as efficiently as possible.



And so nobody will miss them when they are illegal – except for the killers. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 16, 2019

On March 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Murphy cited the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack during a push for gun control that would not have prevented that attack from occurring. Murphy was pushing for criminalization of private gun sales, but the Sandy Hook attacker stole his guns. So no amount of point-of-sale regulations would have impacted him. – READ MORE