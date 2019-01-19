Chris Matthews: Trump made Pelosi, Dems look like ‘fools’ who were ‘sneaking out of town’

MSNBC‘S Chris Matthews says Democrats were made to look like “fools” who were “sneaking out of town” to avoid negotiating an end to the government shutdown after President Trump prevented an Air Force jet from going to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan.

The host of “Hardball” told guests on Thursday evening that the country “looks bad” as a result of Mr. Trump’s “cheap shot” at the California Democrat.

The president’s letter informed Mrs. Pelosi that her “seven-day excursion” could be rescheduled after the partial government shutdown ends and 800,000 federal employees begin receiving back pay.

“ were in the bus heading to Joint Base Edward — Andrews,” Mr. Matthews said. “He made them look like fools sitting in the Capitol at the driveway basically trying to figure out what’s coming next. He caught them in the act as if they were sneaking out of town and made them look stupid. I mean, it clearly, well, it looked like a political dirty trick to me.” – READ MORE