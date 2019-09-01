Chris Matthews of MSNBC Blasts Biden for His Fake War Story: ‘You Have to Have the Facts’

Chris Matthews was angry — and this time, his target wasn’t President Donald Trump.

Instead, the MSNBC host took aim on Friday night at former Vice President Joe Biden,currently the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic omination.

Why? Because Biden wove a military story on the campaign trail the other day that has been widely questioned and even ridiculed.

Matthews said that had a reporter done what Biden had, the “reporter would be fired” for making mistakes of that kind.

“He never seems to hurt anybody, really, with these gaffes,” Matthews started out about Biden, during a panel discussion on Friday night.

“The trouble is you don’t know whether there ever was a conversation between the former vice president and the four-star general where he said, ‘We could lose a vice president.’”

“I mean, he’s not Ernest Hemingway,” Matthews added.

"You don't get to make it up based upon facts. You have to have the facts."