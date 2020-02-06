Chris Matthews Floats Adam Schiff as Possible 2020 Dem Nominee (VIDEO)

As establishment Democrats grow wary of a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) nomination, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews raised the possibility of Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) emerging as the Democratic nominee during a contested convention.

“How about Adam Schiff?” Matthews asked during a discussion about the primary nomination. “Could they all agree let’s give it to Schiff?”

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has gained notoriety for leading the Democratic impeachment of President Donald Trump. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) made Schiff the lead impeachment manager for the Senate trial, which is expected to end with Trump’s acquittal Wednesday. – READ MORE