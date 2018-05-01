CHRIS MATTHEWS Claims Pelosi Plans On Handing Down DEM Leadership To “Chap Stick Kennedy”

Chris Matthews spouts off during a podcast that he believes he’s heard that Nancy Pelosi wants to hand over leadership to “Chap Stick Joe Kennedy”. Remember he gave the lame response to the State of the Union with Chap Stick smeared all over his lips?

MSNBC host Chris Matthews said on Politico‘s “Off Message” podcast Tuesday that he has heard House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) plans to hand over leadership to Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D., Mass.).

Matthews brought the question of Democratic House leadership up during a discussion with host Edward-Isaac Dovere about what party will control the House after the November elections.

“Somebody hit me with the rumor last night that Nancy Pelosi is going to turn it over to Joey the third,” Matthews said. “Have you heard that rumor?”

The podcast host said he had not heard the rumor, but while Matthews said he previously expected Rep. Joe Crowley (D., N.Y.) to succeed Pelosi, Dovere did not appear surprised by the idea Kennedy might take her place.

Chapstick Kennedy is no JFK. #SOTU — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 31, 2018

