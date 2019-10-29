Chris Hayes on Katie Hill Resignation: ‘It Really Seems Like the Bad Guys Won’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Monday night reacted to Rep. Katie Hill’s (D., Calif.) resignation by calling the two media outlets that reported on her alleged sexual misconduct “bad guys.”

“We don’t know what we don’t know in terms of relationships with staffers,” Hayes said. “She’s denied the relationship with the staff in Congress and she acknowledged the campaign staffer, so sort of putting aside that as not great and problematic and maybe there’s more of that, but it really seems like the bad guys won here, to oversimplify.”

Hayes took a shot at the Daily Mail and RedState, the two media outlets which reported on Hill’s alleged affairs with her campaign staffer and her legislative director. – READ MORE