Chris Hayes corrects himself over Donald Trump–Paralympics video clip

There’s a clip flying around of President Donald Trump praising Paralympic athletes during his visit with Olympians at the White House today that’s being spun as if the president said it’s tough mentally to watch the disabled athletes compete.

WATCH: During an event with Team USA Olympians and Paralympians at the White House, President Trump said, "What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me. And I watched — it's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could." pic.twitter.com/geYUUu9vmg — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 27, 2018

But it’s clear to us — as it is with the Washington Post’s Philip Bump — that the president was saying it was tough to find the time to watch the Paralympic athletes compete:

I get why this is raising eyebrows but he appears to mean that he doesn’t have too much time to watch the Olympics (which itself can be judged on the merits). https://t.co/zurHkW69VO — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 27, 2018

But to many, many others — like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and those we noted above — the president had just said something awful:

Honestly, what the hell kind of thing is this to say? https://t.co/VDo9VuRWxt — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 27, 2018

Note the 9000+ likes and 3000+ retweets? Hayes, thankfully, (kinda-sorta) corrected himself two hours later:

So I've listened to this way more than I should've, and I *think* I've come to conclude he means it's tough to watch too much because he's so busy being president. https://t.co/ZtYl2aJSP9 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 28, 2018

Let’s see if this gets the same traction, but we doubt it.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1