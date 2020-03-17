Chris Evans criticizes Donald Trump for coronavirus handling

Chris Evans criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus as well as his demeanor at a recent press conference.

The Captain America actor often uses his social media to speak out against the Trump administration, which he did again on Sunday after watching the president give a press conference at the White House to address the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

“The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking,” the 38-year-old “Avengers” star wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, Trump issued some words on the virus and the United State’s strategy to contain it before abruptly leaving the press conference and giving the microphone over to Vice President Pence. The president previously put his VP in charge of spearheading the United State’s response to the coronavirus. – READ MORE

