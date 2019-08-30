Chris Cuomo, Trump 2020 campaign press secretary square off during intense interview: ‘Do you believe the fake news media has lied?’ (VIDEO)

Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, appeared on Wednesday’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” where she and CNN host Chris Cuomo sparred over who lies: Trump or the “fake news media.”

“No. I don’t believe the President has lied.”

Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells @ChrisCuomo President Trump has never lied to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSlLHZ4h0m — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019



During the interview, McEnany claimed that Trump has never lied to the American public. Cuomo, an outspoken Trump critic, didn’t take her assertion well.

“He doesn’t lie,” McEnany insisted. “The press lies.”

Dumbfounded, Cuomo fired back, "You don't think this president has ever lied?"