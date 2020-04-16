Chris Cuomo Sick of CNN Gig: ‘Ridiculous’ Content, ‘Not Worth My Time’

CNN host Chris Cuomo went on a tirade against his own job Monday, revealing he no longer enjoys what he does “professionally” and admitting to “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo went on the surprising rant during the Monday edition of his SiriusXM radio program.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says his COVID diagnosis has made him rethink his career: “I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship. I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.”pic.twitter.com/AmkUsuoATY — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 14, 2020

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he added. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo, who has been in self-quarantine since contracting the Chinese coronavirus, then lamented “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.” – READ MORE

