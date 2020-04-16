Chris Cuomo Sick of CNN Gig: ‘Ridiculous’ Content, ‘Not Worth My Time’

CNN host Chris Cuomo went on a tirade against his own job Monday, revealing he no longer enjoys what he does “professionally” and admitting to “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo went on the surprising rant during the Monday edition of his SiriusXM radio program.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he added. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo, who has been in self-quarantine since contracting the Chinese coronavirus, then lamented “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.” – READ MORE

