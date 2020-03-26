Chris Cuomo Blasts ‘Fringe Righties’ for Saying ‘They’d Rather Die Than Kill the Country’

On Tuesday evening, Cuomo continued to claim that Trump prioritizes money over mortality. He then questioned why “fringe righties” for “saying they would rather die than kill the country.”

He referenced an interview Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) where Patrick said he would do whatever it takes to bring back the economy, even taking a chance with his own life, as IJR previously reported.

Cuomo proceeded to mock Patrick’s statements.

“Hmm, kill my grandparents or my parents so that we can get the economy back, sounds pretty good,” Cuomo said mockingly, adding, “Don’t make that call for my family.”

Cuomo began closing his remarks by calling on Americans to face things together. He also took aim at those choosing the economy over people’s lives.

“We don’t choose who dies, we get through it together,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

