Chris Christie torches traitor John Kasich for his shameful DNC speech: ‘He’s a backstabber and untruthful guy’ (VIDEO)

John Kasich is a traitor.
He’s a bitter crotchety old man who can’t accept change.
Here’s John Kasich calling Joe Biden a liar in 2012. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/ep8eUQUHal
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020
.@ChrisChristie torches Kasich: “Do you know how many Republican governors….endorsed him? Zero & the reason they didn’t endorse him is b/c he’s a backstabber & untruthful guy….Biden’s going to be getting calls from John Kasich, he’s going to want to change his phone number.” pic.twitter.com/abHLm24TmH
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2020
Kasich is the product of a bygone era, where the Republican Party behaved exactly like the Democratic Party and only worked on behalf of their billionaire open-border donors. – READ MORE
