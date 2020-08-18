Chris Christie torches traitor John Kasich for his shameful DNC speech: ‘He’s a backstabber and untruthful guy’ (VIDEO)

John Kasich is a traitor.

He’s a bitter crotchety old man who can’t accept change.

Kasich is the product of a bygone era, where the Republican Party behaved exactly like the Democratic Party and only worked on behalf of their billionaire open-border donors. – READ MORE

