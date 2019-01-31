Chris Christie Explains How Trump ‘Blew It’ With Government Shutdown

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Donald Trump “blew it” when he shut down the government without a plan to reopen it.

“Where do you think the wheels came off during the shutdown?” host Stephen Colbert asked on “The Late Show” Tuesday.

“The president blew it when he shut the government down with no plan on how to reopen it,” Christie replied.

Christie claimed to have personally advised the president at the White House about having an exit strategy for the shutdown, in case things went south after the first several days.

“I said this to him, like, ‘listen, if you’re going to do this, you better have an exit plan because sometimes in politics, things don’t go the way you expect,’” he said. “And so if it doesn’t go well in the first couple of days, you gotta have a way to get it back open.”

“He didn’t have an exit plan. Did he have an entrance plan?” Colbert asked.

“Obviously, obviously. He shut it. I just said to him, ‘It’s okay. It’s a power you have and if you want to do it, but you just have to have a plan so that you accomplish something by it and then reopen it.’ And I don’t think, given that it went 35 days, we had a plan … In politics we call that ‘getting rolled.’”

