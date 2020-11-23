Chris Christie Calls Trump’s Legal Team ‘A National Embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized President Donald Trump’s legal team Sunday morning, calling its continued legal challenges and allegations of widespread electoral fraud “a national embarrassment.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Christie repeatedly chastised Trump’s lawyers for alleging fraud in interviews and press conferences despite their lawsuits pleading otherwise, and called for their legal challenges to end.

“The legal team has been a national embarrassment… They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud,” Christie said.

He also called out Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, criticizing her for accusing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of committing a crime, only to be “unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has.”

“I voted for twice,” Christie added, “but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented.”

Trump’s legal team, led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has said without evidence that millions of votes in multiple swing states were switched from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, and has falsely alleged that the amount of votes tallied in cities including Detroit and Philadelphia exceeded the number of registered voters living in them.

One of the lawsuits Giuliani led in Michigan used data that reflected towns in Minnesota.

Christie also pointed to conservative media figures who have criticized Trump’s legal team for their refusal to provide evidence.

“If you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist,” Christie said, referring to Fox News’ Host Tucker Carlson’s recent criticism of Trump’s legal team along similar lines.

“As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first,” Christie added.

