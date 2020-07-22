CHOP Shooting Victim’s Mother Files Wrongful Death Claim Against Seattle

Donnitta Sinclair, the mother of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson — who was shot dead in Seattle’s now-dismantled Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone — has hit the Democrat-controlled city with a wrongful death claim, according to local reports.

The Seattle Times reports: city officials created a dangerous environment by allowing protesters to occupy six city blocks and that police and fire officials failed to protect or medically assist her son.

The city has 60 days to respond to the claim before a federal lawsuit can be filed, according to attorneys representing Donnitta Sinclair Martin, the mother of Lorenzo Anderson. Anderson was shot multiple times early on June 20 at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street, near a boundary of the CHOP zone […]

Anderson and a 33-year-old man, who was critically injured, were shot that Saturday and were transported in private vehicles to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by volunteer medics. At the time, demonstrators had largely blocked off law enforcement access to the CHOP area amid demands for racial justice and calls to defund the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Anderson, who had just graduated the day before from Seattle’s Interagency Academy, was pronounced dead at Harborview. A suspect has not been arrested. – READ MORE

