Chinese State Media Warn Country Will Interfere in U.S. Election

China is threatening to meddle in the upcoming U.S. presidential election as retribution for a flurry of American lawsuits seeking to hold Beijing accountable for the spread of the coronavirus.

The Communist Party “won’t just strike back symbolically, but will impose countermeasures that will make them feel pain,” according to the Global Times, an outlet controlled by the regime.

“Republicans who have been groundlessly accusing China and inflaming the ‘holding China accountable’ political farce will face severe consequences, sources said, noting that the aftermath will also impact the upcoming November elections, while business and trade between Missouri and China will be further soured,” the paper reported. – READ MORE

