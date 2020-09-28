Chinese State Media Outlet Throws Support Behind Black Lives Matter

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua has thrown its support behind Black Lives Matter with a cartoon that depicts police officers armed with pitchforks and torches hunting down a black man.

“Statistics show, time and again, that some are disproportionately prejudiced against in the U.S. #FightRacism,” tweeted the official Xinhua News account.

Statistics show, time and again, that some are disproportionately prejudiced against in the U.S. #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/e5HS4R7raL — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 27, 2020

The image shows three white police officers and a dog hunting down an African-American male to the refrain of “hunt that blackie!”

Following the death of George Floyd and the explosion of BLM riots and demonstrations that followed, Chinese media and Communist political figures threw their weight behind the movement as a means of criticizing America’s human rights record. – READ MORE

