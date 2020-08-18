Chinese State Media Celebrates Biden’s Choice of ‘Aggressive Woman’ Kamala Harris

China’s communist government is actively supporting Joe Biden’s campaign for president, so it makes sense that state-owned Chinese media outlets celebrated the announcement of Kamala Harris as his running mate and offered some insightful analysis on the significance of the pick.

“First, the agenda of race is key,” wrote Zhang Jiadong in the Global Times. “Harris is blessed with multiple characteristics of ethnic minorities.” Her father, for example, is “an African American from Jamaica.”

The Times report included some additional analysis regarding the political implications of Harris joining the Democratic ticket. Because Biden is often regarded as a moderate, the selection of Harris offers a suitable complement, given her reputation as a “tough” prosecutor with a record of putting criminals (of all races) in jail for minor offenses:

When she was California’s attorney general, Harris punished criminality ruthlessly, regardless of the suspect’s racial background. As a senator, she held a key committee position and made outstanding performances in the fight against Trump. When she competed with Biden for the Democratic Party’s presidential candidacy, she also showed an aggressive attitude. Harris’s toughness is what Biden lacks. A mild and mature man with a young and aggressive woman constitutes a perfect match. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --