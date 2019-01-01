Chinese schools enforce ‘smart uniforms’ with GPS tracking to surveil students

Ten schools in China have new “intelligent uniforms” that will track students’ whereabouts with embedded computer chips.

The uniforms, which are equipped with GPS devices developed by a local tech firm, are meant to ensure that students don’t skip class. Alarms are set to go off if a student walks out of the school building or falls asleep during a lesson.

According to state-run media, although the school’s administrators and parents have access to the location data, Principal of Renhuai Lin Zongwu said that “we choose not to check the accurate location of students after school.”

Zongwu also noted that attendance rates have risen dramatically since the uniform’s introduction.

The company’s project manager told the state-run Global Times that the two chips embedded in the uniforms can be washed up to 500 times and can withstand temperatures up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.- READ MORE