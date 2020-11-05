Chinese Revelers Party In Wuhan Nightclub While Europe Enters Second Lockdown

Footage out of China shows people in Wuhan dancing in close proximity in a nightclub without a face mask in sight even as other European countries enter into a debilitating second lockdown.
“Europe is locked up China parties,” commented the user who posted the video.
Europe is locked up
China parties.pic.twitter.com/VYRijlQwkj
— Old Holborn® (@Holbornlolz) November 2, 2020
This is not the first time that Chinese people congregating in large numbers with no regard for ‘social distancing’ has been highlighted and celebrated.- READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --