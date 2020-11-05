Chinese Revelers Party In Wuhan Nightclub While Europe Enters Second Lockdown

Share:

Footage out of China shows people in Wuhan dancing in close proximity in a nightclub without a face mask in sight even as other European countries enter into a debilitating second lockdown.

“Europe is locked up China parties,” commented the user who posted the video.

This is not the first time that Chinese people congregating in large numbers with no regard for ‘social distancing’ has been highlighted and celebrated.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.