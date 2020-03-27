Chinese Restaurant Hangs Banner ‘Celebrating the Epidemic in the U.S.’

Chinese state media confirmed on Wednesday the legitimacy of an image circulating online of a Shenyang, China, restaurant banner celebrating Chinese coronavirus deaths in the United States.

The Global Times, a state-run publication that has run conspiracy theories accusing the U.S. Army of artificially engineering the Wuhan virus and unleashing it as an attack on the Chinese state, identified the offending restaurant as “Mother Yang’s Porridge Restaurant” and claimed that police arrested the manager responsible for putting up a banner apparently wishing for the pandemic China allowed to occur to do as much damage in the United States and Japan as possible.

Banner at restaurant in #CCP ruled #China says: “Congratulations on the #epidemic in the US! We wish the epidemic in dwarf Japan will last forever and ever!”

What do you think? I call it anti-humanity. Do these kinds of people have the right to protest again “racism”? #CCPVirus pic.twitter.com/N6dODztUI8 — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 23, 2020

“Celebrating the epidemic in the U.S. and wishing coronavirus a nice trip to Japan,” a large red banner over the restaurant read, according to the Global Times’ translation. Other translations note that the Chinese characters also insult Japan as “little” and hope the virus spread “forever after that ” – READ MORE

