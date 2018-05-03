Chinese Prom-Dress Girl Has Guts, Her Next Move Ticked off Leftists Even More

The Utah teenager at the center of the latest clash between sane people and leftist social-justice warriors, aflame with indignation over what an American girl chooses to wear to her prom, hasn’t given an inch of ground to the bullies trying to get her to back down.

Kezia Daum, the 18-year-old senior at Woods Cross High School who sparked a sartorial squabble of national proportions with her choice of a Chinese-style dress, announced she has nothing to apologize for because she chose the dress because of her “love for the (Chinese) culture.”

It’s clear, it’s concise, and it has to be completely infuriating to those on the left who’ve gotten used to using guilt to get their way in every question facing society. – READ MORE

Speaking to The Daily Wire, Daum said that if she had to do it all over again, she’d still wear that dress. Daum also indicated that the overwhelming majority of the negative feedback she has received has been online and that in real life people have been very kind and supportive of her.\

“I’ve had people who used to not like me want to be my friend now,” Daum said. “I’ve even had teachers bring it up in class.”

Speaking about the dress, Daum told The Washington Post, “I thought it was absolutely beautiful,” adding that it “really gave me a sense of appreciation and admiration for other cultures and their beauty.” – READ MORE

