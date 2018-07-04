Chinese Police to Adopt ‘Laser Gun’ that Can Set Protesters on Fire

China’s Police And Military Are Eyeing A Newly Developed “laser Gun” That Burns Protest Banners And/or Signs And Set Protesters On Fire.

The South China Morning Post reports that the gun “produces an energy beam that cannot be seen by the naked eye but can pass through windows.” A unidentified scientist said the gun’s beam can “burn through clothes in a split second … If the fabric is flammable, the whole person will be set on fire.”

The weapon was developed at the Xian Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shaanxi province. The prototype is a 15mm rifle which weighs just over 6 pounds. It has an effective range of roughly half a mile and “could be mounted on cars, boats and planes.”- READ MORE

